Wooden animal carving ‘hacked’ to pieces



Families were upset to find a wooden carving of badger which children used to play had been “hacked” in an apparent act of vandalism.

Mum Kallika Sage discovered the damage to the wooden carving of a badger when walking her dog in Happy Valley Park, Woodingdean last week.

She said The carved figurines had been damaged before, but this time the whole back half of one had been smashed into smithereens.

Kallika said: “Why?! My daughter loves going to see these little animals.

“Someone has actually taken the time to hack through it completely.

“There’s not a lot in our parks as it is and these have been made by someone for children to play with.”



Sussex Police said the incident had not been reported to them.