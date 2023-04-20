Find out if there’s a coronation street party in your neighbourhood
Residents living in dozens of streets are holding parties over the coronation weekend next month – but most are opting to hold them on the day after the ceremony itself.
The King’s coronation takes place on Saturday, 6 May, when people living in eight Brighton and Hove streets are holding street parties.
Another 19 are holding theirs the day after – with one street opting for a knees up on the bank holiday Monday two days later.
The council is also closing Jubilee Street to traffic on Saturday so crowds can watch the ceremony on a big screen in Jubilee Square.
And on Sunday, New Road will be closed to traffic to accommodate the start of the Children’s Parade.
The full list of street parties is below:
6 May
- Payne Avenue, Hove 10am-9pm
- Hillside, Portslade 10am-7pm
- Montpelier Villas, Brighton 10am-9pm
- Tivoli Crescent, Brighton 11am-10pm
- Hampstead Road, Brighton 10am-10pm
- Park Crescent Road, Brighton – noon-8pm
- Scotland Street, Brighton – noon-7pm
- Glynde Avenue, Saltdean – 10am-10pm
7 May
- Oakdene Gardens, Portslade, 11am-6pm
- Applesham Way, Portslade, 11am-9pm
- Fairfield Gardens, Portslade, 10am-10pm
- St Leonard’s Gardens, Hove – all day until 7pm
- Middleton Avenue, Hove – 12am-9pm
- Berriedale Avenue, Hove – 10am-4pm
- Hogarth road, Hove – 2pm-10pm
- Carlisle Road, Hove – 10am-10pm
- Westbourne Place, Hove – 10am-7pm
- Nevill Gardens, Hove – 10am-10pm
- Belfast Street, Connaught Terrace, Stirling Place, Hove – noon-6pm
- Green Ridge, Brighton – 1pm-10pm
- Lloyd Road, Brighton – 11am-6pm
- Overhill Drive, Brighton – 3pm-7pm
- Powis Grove, Brighton – 10am-10pm
- Havelock Road, Brighton (no times given)
- Eastbourne Road, Brighton – 10am-8pm
- Hadlow Close Brighton – 10am-6pm
- Lenham Avenue, Saltdean – noon-10pm
8 May
Glendor Road, Hove – 10am-10pm
