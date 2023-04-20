Find out if there’s a coronation street party in your neighbourhood



Residents living in dozens of streets are holding parties over the coronation weekend next month – but most are opting to hold them on the day after the ceremony itself.

The King’s coronation takes place on Saturday, 6 May, when people living in eight Brighton and Hove streets are holding street parties.

Another 19 are holding theirs the day after – with one street opting for a knees up on the bank holiday Monday two days later.

The council is also closing Jubilee Street to traffic on Saturday so crowds can watch the ceremony on a big screen in Jubilee Square.

And on Sunday, New Road will be closed to traffic to accommodate the start of the Children’s Parade.

The full list of street parties is below:

6 May

Payne Avenue, Hove 10am-9pm

Hillside, Portslade 10am-7pm

Montpelier Villas, Brighton 10am-9pm

Tivoli Crescent, Brighton 11am-10pm

Hampstead Road, Brighton 10am-10pm

Park Crescent Road, Brighton – noon-8pm

Scotland Street, Brighton – noon-7pm

Glynde Avenue, Saltdean – 10am-10pm

7 May

Oakdene Gardens, Portslade, 11am-6pm

Applesham Way, Portslade, 11am-9pm

Fairfield Gardens, Portslade, 10am-10pm

St Leonard’s Gardens, Hove – all day until 7pm

Middleton Avenue, Hove – 12am-9pm

Berriedale Avenue, Hove – 10am-4pm

Hogarth road, Hove – 2pm-10pm

Carlisle Road, Hove – 10am-10pm

Westbourne Place, Hove – 10am-7pm

Nevill Gardens, Hove – 10am-10pm

Belfast Street, Connaught Terrace, Stirling Place, Hove – noon-6pm

Green Ridge, Brighton – 1pm-10pm

Lloyd Road, Brighton – 11am-6pm

Overhill Drive, Brighton – 3pm-7pm

Powis Grove, Brighton – 10am-10pm

Havelock Road, Brighton (no times given)

Eastbourne Road, Brighton – 10am-8pm

Hadlow Close Brighton – 10am-6pm

Lenham Avenue, Saltdean – noon-10pm

8 May

Glendor Road, Hove – 10am-10pm