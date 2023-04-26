Brighton & Hove Albion felled by rampant Forest

Nottingham Forest 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion suffered one of their heaviest defeats of the season despite going ahead after Forest missed and early penalty.

Neco Williams was brought down by Pervis Estupinan after 10 minutes – but Jason Steele saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty.

Albion then had great chances to score through Kaoru Mitoma and and most notably Julio Enciso, who saw his virtually point blank range effort pushed away by veteran Forest keeps Kaylor Navas.

Albion took the lead just after Johnson spurned another chance for Forest dragging a shot wide whilst under pressure from Dunk.

Albion took the lead after good work from Solly March – his cross saw Navas palm the ball into the path of Facundo Buonanotte on his full premier league debut , who put Albion in front.

The Seagulls looked liked going in to break in front – but a hopeful cross by Renan Lodi took a huge deflection off Pascal Gross and beat Steele to restore parity at half time at 1-1

Forest deep in relegation looked much hungrier than Albion after the break – although Albion nearly restored their lead, Buonanotte racing forward and releasing Mitoma who was for once guilty of a bad miss.

After a long and worrying injury to Forest midfielder and penalty winner Williams – Forest brought on Cheikhou Kouyate, he was involved was Moises Caicedo uncharacteristically lost the ball this allowed Taino Awoniyi to feed the Brazilian Danilo , who planted a shot past Steele for 2-1.

As time ticked on Navas made a great Save from March and both teams had a shout for a penalty for hand ball – neither was given – Jen right at the death another penalty incident, Dunk adjudged to have handled. This time Aussie referee was invited to the pitch side monitor and adjudged the offence had taken place and Morgan Gibbs -White put Forest 3-1 ahead.

In the nearly 15 minutes of stoppage time mostly due to Willlams injury, Deniz Undav on as a substitute for Enciso, saw what would have been his first Premier League goal ruled out for off-side.

Albion now take on Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday 29th April at the Amex.

The Seagulls remain in 8th place but are now four points behind Tottenham and Liverpool but have two games in hand on both.