Brighton and Hove sex offender wanted for recall to prison

A sex offender from Brighton and Hove is wanted for recall to prison, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 27 April).

The force issued a public appeal for help to find Kenny Knight, 42, and published a photograph of him.

Knight was jailed for rape in 2005 and spent four years in prison.

He has since broken the rules for registered sex offenders several times and in 2019 he was jailed at Hove Crown Court for 10 months for his 13th breach.

In September 2021 he appeared at Hove Crown Court again for failing to comply with the notification requirements that apply to those on the sex offenders register. On that occasion, he was jailed for eight months.

Police said today: “Can you help us find Kenny Knight? The 42-year-old from Newhaven has breached the terms of his release.

“He has links to Peacehaven, Hastings and Brighton.

“Call 999, quoting serial 1591 of 26/04.”

It is also not the first time that police have asked for the public’s help to find Knight.

On a previous occasion, a Sussex Police detective said: “We believe Knight may still be in the Brighton and Hove area, where he comes from, and it is possible that some people who know him do not realise that he is currently wanted.

“If you see Knight or know where he might be, do not approach him but contact us.”