Premier League Match Day 36 – Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion

Posted On 14 May 2023 at 3:42 pm
Jason Steele keeps his place in goal for the trip to Arsenal this afternoon (Sunday 14 May) despite leaking five to Everton last Monday.

And Evan Ferguson make his first start since Chelsea away in March, with Danny Welbeck on the bench.

The young Aussie Cameron Peupion and Denis Undav are also among the subs along with Facundo Buonanotte and Odel Offiah.

In all, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has made four changes to the side that lost 5-1 at home to Everton six days ago.

Adam Webster has been ruled out through injury. He and Buonanotte, Undav and Welbeck have made way for Ferguson, Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour and Julio Enciso.

Arsenal are without Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates today.

Zinchenko suffered a calf injury in last weekend’s win at Newcastle and misses out, with Kieran Tierney recalled.

Former Seagull Leandro Trossard was named on the bench alongside youngster Reuell Walters. Fellow former Seagull Ben White retains his place in defence.

