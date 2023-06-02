A Hove convenience store owner wants to be allowed to sell beer, wine and spirits from 8am to 5am every day.

His store, Harvest, will be based at 22 Church Road, Hove, in place of the former GFC Kebab House.

The premises has a late-night refreshment licence, granted when it was a kebab shop, allowing the sale of food until 5am.

Harvest is owned by LMJ Church Road Limited which submitted the “off-licence” application to Brighton and Hove City Council.

LMJ Church Road director Joseph Pdeen, 47, said that he would surrender the late-night refreshment licence if an off-sales licence was approved.

But the location is a busy part of Brighton and Hove where the council has stricter licensing rules to try to reduce alcohol-related crime and disorder.

The council’s policy is to refuse new off-licence applications in the area unless the business owner can prove there are exceptional circumstances that would not worsen drink-related crime.

The council licensing department has objected to the application, as have five neighbours who raised concerns about noise and anti-social behaviour in the area.

One resident, whose details were redacted on the council website, said: “Selling alcohol day and night will lead to nuisance, noise and increased foot and car traffic in the surrounding area.

“It’s likely that in summer the off-sales will be consumed on garden walls and in the local streets. It’s already noisy when people come out of the bars.”

Neighbours also said that the nearby Londis and Budgens shops already sold alcohol.

Mr Pdeen agreed with Sussex Police that, if he was granted a licence, he would not sell “super-strength” beer or cider – 5.5 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume) or more.

Spirits would be kept behind the counter and the store would not stick miniatures, with no more than 15 per cent of the floorspace dedicated to alcohol.

He also agreed not to advertise alcohol on A-boards outside the premises or promote any deals on window posters.

He acknowledged the council’s concerns about the area while noting that the premises had an existing licence for “late-night refreshment” and adding that there was demand within the night-time economy.

The application said: “The applicant also wishes for the business to be an asset and a viable concern in the daytime economy.

“The premises will stock fresh and frozen produce, and the sale of alcohol will be ancillary to that purpose throughout the trading hours.”

Two staff members would be on duty from 11pm to 5am to tackle crime and disorder – and the business would be a member of the local crime reduction partnership.

The application is due to be decided by a council licensing panel made up of three councillors, with the applicant and objectors having a chance to set out their case.

The panel is due to hold an online hearing at 10am next Thursday (8 June). The hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.