A Brighton man is wanted by police after a 12-car crash on the A27 after he failed to turn up for a court hearing.

Marcus Cresswell, 34, formerly of West Street, Brighton, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and having no insurance after the crash.

Cresswell, previously of York Grove, Brighton, is alleged to have driven a white 2.2-litre Ford Transit through a line of queuing traffic in the Lancing and Worthing area.

There were several crashes and some people suffered minor injuries before members of the public managed to detain him.

Cresswell is being hunted as police involved in an operation known as Op Crocodile look to bring him before the courts.

Sussex Police said: “A man who was arrested after a 12-car collision in Worthing in 2021 is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face charges in connection with the incident.

“Marcus Cresswell, 34, of no fixed address but with connections to Brighton, was detained by members of the public after allegedly driving a Ford Transit van through queuing traffic on the A27 on Friday 1 October 2021, causing multiple collisions and minor injuries to a number of occupants of other vehicles.

“The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charging him with failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and criminal damage (to a police cell).

“He was summonsed to court by postal requisition to face charges on Tuesday 3 May 2022 but this was returned undelivered as not known at the address he provided.

“As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“However, despite extensive inquiries, he remains outstanding and an appeal has been made for information to locate him.

“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1040 of 01/10/2021.”