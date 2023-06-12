Stood under the Angel of Peace statue in Hove, a gathering of Ukrainian refugees sing songs from their homeland while cars driving along the seafront sound their horns.

Shouts of “Slava Ukraini” from passers-by receive waves from the refugees, wearing the Ukrainian flag around their shoulders.

One protester, Olesia Sydorenko, tells the crowd that she is from the Kherson region, now flooded by the Dnipro river after the collapse of a hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine.

Olesia was one of around 30 Ukrainians who held a protest vigil yesterday, in response to the news of the collapsed dam in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She said: “Today I couldn’t stop crying, because all we had is gone. Buildings, homes, cars, animals; the whole town is destroyed.

“This hydroelectric station and the bridge, it was the landmark place I could go to feel at home.

“My children ask me ‘What does it mean that the hydro electric station is destroyed? Will we ever go back to our home, our city?’”



The BBC has reported that, while Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of attacking the dam, hundreds of thousands of people in the shadow of the dam have been left without drinking water.

At least 30 communities have been flooded, and 13 people are officially known to have lost their lives.

Olesia, who was a primary school teacher in the now-flooded town of Nova Kherkova, travelled to the UK with her two sons and arrived in Worthing in May last year.

She said: “It was a terrible trip for me because I am from the Kherson region. My town Nova Kakhovka was occupied from the first day of invasion.

“I took my boys and one suitcase.

“We couldn’t go through the Ukrainian part because Russian troops were with guns and they killed a lot of people. So I went through Crimea where my two aunts live, then I went to Georgia, then Turkey and then here.

“I was very surprised that there are very nice people here. They all want to help us, and I couldn’t believe it.

“People asked me ‘what do you need and we will help you’. People have helped with clothes, shoes and food.

“The host family was very nice and has helped me with English and documents; one month ago I managed to get a flat to rent.”



Yaraslava Matvieienko is another displaced Ukrainian, who brought her disabled grandmother to the UK and now lives with a host family.

Formerly working as a journalist in Ukraine, she now volunteers at the Worthing Herald while looking for work.

She said: “I think that the war is not over and we should constantly remind the world that it’s not over yet.

“You think you can’t hate any more and then each day comes.

“I was devastated.

“There was a zoo where 300 animals died because they were blocked.

“In our community, Brighton and Hove and Worthing, we decided to gather things for the animals and we will be sending a minivan on Saturday to Ukraine with medicines and things.

“Animals are less thought about in war, they are defenceless.”



Protesters held signs which read “Stop ecocide in Ukraine”, acknowledging the impact of the collapsed dam for future generations.

Yaroslava said: “When this water goes away it will be a desert. All the fields will be dry, there will be no harvest and there will be a shortage of products like bread.

“Europe will definitely face prices going up because Ukraine is an agricultural provider.

“Also, this dam in Kherkova, the water was used to cool a nuclear power plant, so it’s not over.”

After Olesia led the crowd in a series of protest chants, the refugees sang a lullaby in their native language.

Vladyslava Bondar, who organised the protest vigil, said the cradle song about a kitten reminded her of mothers singing to their babies.

Vladyslava said: “The special line for me is now ‘Don’t walk about the house, don’t wake up the child’.

“In that area of Ukraine the houses are now destroyed, the children are being evacuated and the little grey and white cats are forever buried under the water.”

More songs were sung, and a moment of silence was held for Ukrainians who had died since the conflict had begun.

As traffic on the coastal road calmed, the teenagers climbed down from the peace statue steps.

A young Ukrainian walked away from the group on the seafront, holding a sign saying: “Russia has flooded my home.”