Police have published a security camera picture of a man suspected of assault in a shop in Hove.

The attack happened in a branch of the Co-op, in Western Road, Hove, and left the victim with minor injuries.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a report of an assault at a shop in Brighton and Hove have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

“The incident happened at about 7.40pm on Wednesday 31 May.

“A 47-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

“Officers are investigating and are seeking to identify a man in connection with the incident.

“He is described as a white man in his thirties or forties, 5ft 6in, with hair worn in dreadlocks.

“He was wearing a white T-shirt, green trousers and a jacket wrapped around his waist and carried a blanket.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1399 of 31/05.”