Tech sector umbrella group Wired Sussex is to host the first Greater Brighton Tech Week aimed at boosting a sector which is already worth £1 billion to the local economy.

The non-profit membership organisation said that the event in March next year would give a further boost to the booming tech sector in Sussex.

It would also help to raise the profile of the local tech, digital and media cluster, adding: “A week-long celebration will feature workshops, panel debates on the latest trends and an awards ceremony to celebrate the best of the region’s tech businesses, from start ups to established players.

“Businesses from across the whole of the region will be able to see what else is going on, show off their latest developments, learn about new possibilities, connect with each other and with business specialists and start to understand the practical possibilities that can be unlocked by investment, funding and business support.”

Wired Sussex chief executive Iain McKenna said: “Greater Brighton Tech Week will give the tech sector an event where they can learn together and showcase their successes.

“It will also enable the tech community to meet on a scale which will put them on the radar of outside investors and commentators.

“This exciting event will kickstart a new generation of ambitious business developments and put the local tech cluster firmly on the national and international map.”

Wired Sussex, the voice for tech, digital and media businesses on a local, regional and national government level, will organise and host the Greater Brighton Tech Week.

It will kick off with an opening ceremony featuring local dignitaries, industry leaders and influential speakers – and feature panel discussions on emerging tech trends, challenges and opportunities, with experts from academia, industry and government.

Wired Sussex said: “The week will also include a Tech Expo and Start up Showcase where local companies, start ups and tech enthusiasts can showcase their latest products, services and innovations – and local start ups will be able to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and investors.

“A networking event will enable professionals from the local tech industry to connect, collaborate and build partnerships and a series of workshops and training sessions on tech-related topics – such as coding, web development, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain – will help to boost skills.

“There will also be a jobs fair where companies can showcase their employment opportunities and a hackathon will allow teams of developers and programmers to compete, while developer challenges will encourage collaboration and innovation.

“The closing ceremony will include an awards evening for outstanding start ups, innovators and contributors in categories such as best innovation, best pitch and most promising start up.”

Mr McKenna said: “Sussex has one of the oldest, largest and most creative tech clusters in the country and Wired Sussex has been at the forefront of developing it, with highlights including the Brighton Fuse report and the funding this project unlocked in the Greater Brighton City Deal.

“This research has had a far-reaching impact which we celebrated in the recent Fuse at Ten report launched by Lord Vaizey at the House of Lords.

“Greater Brighton Tech Week will help our cluster to reach new heights as we build on our successes, acting as the voice for tech, digital and media businesses.”

The project will be led by Wired Sussex, with a board that includes representatives from all parts of the local tech cluster.