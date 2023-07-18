The paddling pool on Brighton seafront has been closed for cleaning after a dead seagull was found in the water – just a couple of weeks after it reopened.

The Kings Road paddling pool closed for a fortnight in June, after damage to both the fencing and the pool lining.

The fence damage was thought to be vandalism, but the damage to the pool itself was not thought to be malicious.

Yesterday, Brighton and Hove City Council announced the pool will remain closed this week after a dead seagull was found in it last week.

The pool is currently being’ super-chlorinated’ and the water will be re-tested later this week.

If the results are satisfactory, the pool will re-open at the weekend.

Councillor Alan Robins, chair of the Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Committee said: “We know that this news will be disappointing for families, particularly coming so soon after the previous recent closure, but safety is our top priority.

“Freedom Leisure are doing everything they can to get the pool up and running as soon as possible.”

The playground at Kings Road is still open. Other free council paddling pools and water features can be found on the seafront at Hove Lagoon and Peter Pan’s Playground and at The Level and Saunders Park.