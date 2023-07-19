The Prince Albert at the top of Trafalgar Street, Brighton will have its windows booming and walls shaking on Sunday 12th November as there is to be an afternoon of punk revelry, as Hagar The Womb are back in town.

Hagar The Womb are a female fronted punk band who were part of the U.K. anarcho-punk scene from 1981-1987, with releases on Mortarhate and Abstract records. They recorded a John Peel session at the world famous Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 1 on 11th February 1984, which was transmitted nine days later. The songs recorded were ‘Today’s Miss World’, ‘Armchair Observer’, ‘By Force’ and ‘A Song Of Deep Hate’. They called it a day in 1986, but reformed with all original band members in 2011. They have had releases out on All The Madmen and Grow Your Own records plus on their own label – One Bright Spark Records. Current status – Alive n’ Kickin!

Listen to Hagar The Womb HERE.

Support comes from Mere Dead Men and Daffodildos.

Mere Dead Men (MDM) are an English punk rock’n’roll band. They formed in 1986 on the Wirral and have released several albums and have toured across the UK & Europe. Their material can be found on Spotify.

Daffodildos combine fast riffs, even faster drum fills, and hard hitting political lyrics that leave no stone unturned. Daffodildos are ‘in your face’ punk from Brighton and can be found on YouTube.

Tickets are available now for this event that starts at 2:15pm, so grab yours HERE.