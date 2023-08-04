The comedian Eddie Izzard is campaigning to be selected as the Labour candidate for Brighton Pavilion at the next general election.

The comedian, 61, announced plans to join the race to stand for the party for election to the House of Commons today (Friday 4 August).

The seat has been held since 2010 by the only Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next general election.

It is Izzard’s latest attempt to enter Westminster politics after an unsuccessful attempt to become Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central last year.

In a video, Izzard said: “Brighton is a city at the forefront of change and I want to help it to continue to make that change.”

Izzard grew up in Sussex and, “proud of my roots” in the area, added: “I’m just the latest in over 200 years of Izzards in East Sussex.

“While the Tories stoke fear and encourage culture wars, Brighton has shown the country another way.”

Brighton was, Izzard said, “open-minded and welcoming to all.”

In the Sheffield Central selection race, Izzard lost out to local councillor Abtisam Mohamed in a vote of local members.

The stand-up comedian, actor and activist has long campaigned for Labour, but wants to focus on being a constituency MP and performing only for charity.

Izard has in the past spoken about having a gender-fluid identity and asks to be referred to as she or her.

Labour’s selection process for Brighton Pavilion is not believed to have started and the process is not yet open for applications.

The next general election is widely expected to be held in autumn next year.