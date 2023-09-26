Police suspect arson as a second fire started at a house in Down Terrace, Brighton, this morning (Tuesday 26 September) after the emergency services put out a blaze there last night.

The road, between Queen’s Park Road and Freshfield Road, has been evacuated and was closed while fire crews fought the blaze. It has since reopened.

Sussex Police said that some nearby residents were evacuated for their safety and that those in the area should keep their windows and doors shut.

The force said: “There are still police officers on the scene as inquiries are ongoing.

“The fire reignited around 9.20am. No injuries were reported and those who were evacuated from neighbouring properties have been allowed to return home.”

The house in Down Terrace was damaged by a fire that was reported at about 10pm last night.

One woman was able to escape from the house without injury.

Fire crews attended the same address again this morning.

Police appealed for any witnesses to either fire or anyone with information to contact them.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter this morning: “We are currently in attendance at a fire in Down Terrance, Brighton.

“Crews from Hove, Roedean and Preston Circus are in attendance.

“Steady progress is being made by crews.

“Crews have been damping down with one hose reel jet in use.

“Please continue to avoid the area.”

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property in Down Terrace, Brighton, around 9.50pm on Monday 25 September.

“One woman was able to flee from the address and, fortunately, suffered no serious injury.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who saw what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1532 of 25/09.”