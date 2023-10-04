A fire at a block of flats which has left 17 people temporarily homeless will be fully investigated amid rumours it was started by an electric bike or scooter.

The fire service says it is aware of speculation into the cause of the blaze at the Richard Allen Court off Lewes Road, but said it was important the proper process is followed “before any information is released” which could take some time.

Brighton and Hove City Council set up a rest centre last night for the 17 residents and their pets, none of whom suffered more than minor injuries.

Ten of the households living in the block of 12 flats still can’t return home today and council officers are helping them find other accommodation.

Brighton Housing Trust, which owns the block, thanked the emergency services for their support, as well as the team at the nearby Brighton Alliance Church who helped residents last night.

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “A full fire investigation will be carried out by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of a fire in Saunders Park View in Brighton.

“We are aware of speculation however it is important that the proper process is followed before any information is released. This may take some time.

“Firefighters from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne and Seaford were called at 6.21pm on Tuesday 3 October to reports of fire at a residential property. They worked hard to stop the fire from spreading throughout the whole building.

“Everyone who was in the building has been accounted for and a local rest centre was set up for residents by Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The building has been handed over to the owners.

“Crews have been in the area offering advice and support to locals.”

Brighton Housing Trust said: “A fire broke out at one of our properties, Richard Allen Court in Brighton, on the evening of 3rd October. The tenants of the 12 flats were swiftly evacuated and have been moved to temporary accommodation

“We are pleased to report all are safe, some have minor injuries which they were treated for in hospital.

“We would like to thank East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance for their support at the scene, along with Graham and his team at the Brighton Alliance Church who provided a place of rest for tenants whilst we organised alternative accommodation for them.

“If you have been affected by this or require further information, please contact Paul Fagan, our Housing Manager, on 01273 645400.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’re helping 10 households find accommodation as they cannot return to their homes at present.

“We’re also providing hot food to the residents at the rest centre.”