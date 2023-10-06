A giant cut-out picture of a pig was put on the vacant plinth where a police-themed Shaun the Sheep sculpture stood.

The picture, of a pig from the Shaun the Sheep films, was placed where the WPC Gracie sheep stood, until it had to be removed after being vandalised twice.

The picture above was posted by Martin Webb, who spotted it yesterday morning. It has since been removed.

The Shaun the Sheep sculptures have been installed throughout Brighton and Hove by Martlets Hospice and will be auctioned off to raise money.

Claire Kidd, head of fundraising, said: “More than £10 million needs to be raised each year to make sure that local people facing a terminal diagnosis can be supported through dying, death and bereavement.

“We’d love people to put their creativity towards helping us raise much-needed funds and urge our local community to help us keep our sheep in tip top condition so they can be enjoyed by all until the trail ends on 5 November.”