Police have identified a man they were keen to identify after an affray in St James’s Street, Brighton.

The result follows a public appeal at the weekend for help tracing the man who was described by police as a witness.

Today (Monday 9 October), Sussex Police said: “We have now identified a man we wished to speak to in relation to an altercation in St James’s Street, Brighton, on Thursday 5 October.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or come forward with information.”

The fight happened at about 3am on Thursday and two men were arrested on suspicion of affray.

One of them, a 42-year-old, was also held on suspicion of having a class A drug and an offensive weapon.

He and the other man, a 31-year-old, from Brighton, were released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

The police also said: “Fifty-one arrests were made across the city this weekend for offences that include possession of class B drugs, affray, common assault, criminal damage and theft.

“Please continue to report to us. Information from you could be vital to an investigation or response.

“You can report by calling 101 or using our online form at http://spkl.io/61814WGhF. But please, always dial 999 in an emergency.”