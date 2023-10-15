A woman has fallen to her death from a cliff in Peacehaven.

Police were called out on Thursday afternoon (12 October).

Officers were joined by the coastguard and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).

The woman, in her seventies, died at the scene.

It is understood that a report is being made to the coroner.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to cliffs at Peacehaven at around 2.45pm on Thursday (12 October) to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

“A woman in her seventies was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”