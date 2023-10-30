A high-tech centre for scans and x-rays has opened at Southlands Hospital with NHS chiefs recruiting more radiographers to speed up diagnoses.

The multimillion-pound Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Southlands Hospital has started seeing patients, giving them a first look at what health chiefs called a “game-changing experience in patient care and diagnostic services”.

The Community Diagnostic Centre is run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Southlands as well the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton.

University Hospitals Sussex said: “The CDC offers individuals a purpose-built facility, strategically located away from the bustling acute hospital setting, providing easy access to diagnostic pathways.

“This state-of-the-art centre houses world-class CT and MRI scanners, alongside three cutting-edge x-ray rooms, all in one dedicated space.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our community, as it brings static CT and MRI scanners to Southlands Hospital for the first time.

“With the capacity to serve 45,000 patients annually, the CDC promises a significantly improved patient experience.”

Siobhan Murray, managing director of unscheduled care for University Hospitals Sussex, said: “We are so pleased to be able to announce the opening of the trust’s Community Diagnostic Centre hub site at Southlands.

“The centre provides a dedicated outpatient facility for our service-users to access diagnostic services, with state-of-the-art new equipment.

“The design focused on providing the optimal privacy and dignity to our patients, with dedicated facilities and preparation areas in addition to the clinical rooms.

“Being able to provide these services away from the busy acute hospitals adds to the enhanced patient experience.

“The hard work from all the teams is evident in the fantastic response we have seen welcoming the first patients into the unit.”

Dinesh Sinha, chief medical officer for NHS Sussex, said: “It’s great news that the first patients are being seen at the CDC at Southlands Hospital.

“Speeding up diagnosis is a key part of our joint plan to improve health and care for people who live across Sussex.

“We expect our new diagnostic centres to provide more access for patients who need a test to support a decision for the care they need and ultimately to improve outcomes for all our communities.”

Patrick Hyne, one of the first patients, had a CT scan. He said: “It was a good experience, a good facility. Everyone was really friendly and everything was explained to me clearly.”

The hospital trust said: “The development of the CDC and the equipment within it is funded by NHSE (NHS England) through the national CDC programme.

“Further funding was secured to help recruit to 16 radiography posts to deliver the activity.

“With phase one now operational, work will start on phase two, which will see the expansion of the site to include ultrasound, gynaecological investigations, lung function and echo services.

“Once both phases are complete, the CDC will embody a true ‘one-stop’ model of care, enhancing efficiency and the overall patient experience.”