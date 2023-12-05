New CCTV cameras on The Level have helped catch dozens of taggers this year – more than double as many as last year.
Brighton and Hove City Council installed the new cameras at the city centre park in April, alongside improved lighting, in a bid to combat graffiti and other antisocial behaviour.
This week, the council said it had issued 25 fines for graffiti so far in 2023 – a 150% rise on 2022’s 10 fines and more than six times the four fines issued in 2021.
From Friday, taggers also now face increased fines up from £150 to £500 – although persistent offenders are now being given conditional cautions requiring them to help scrub off graffiti.
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Graffiti
|6
|4
|10
|25
|Fly-tipping
|603
|1122
|686
|713
|Littering
|858
|1153
|866
|455
|Flyposting
|6
|8
|6
|8
In November, the following increases for environmental offences were approved:
- Graffiti tagging from £150 to £500
- Fly-tipping from £400 to £1000
- Littering from £150 to £300
- Flyposting from £150 to £500
The new cameras at The Level were put on 6m high columns behind the pavilion buildings so they can cover the whole park, and were installed alongside additional lighting.
Councillor Tim Rowkins, Chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee, said: “Graffiti is a blight on the city, and we need to get on top of the problem.
“Our environmental enforcement team are working closely with Sussex Police to identify the perpetrators and prosecute whenever we can.
“We’re now sending tagging offenders out to immediately repair the damage they’ve caused when they’ve been caught, and we’re starting to see some positive results of this.
“We’d love to hear from residents and businesses how we might continue to tackle graffiti tagging. You can share your views by clicking here.
They should pay the full cost of repairs, no exceptions
It’s a bit of a lean punishment, just repairing the damage they’ve done. I’d get them to repair some of the other tags and graffiti as well. Perhaps that’s a bit mean of me.
So 25 x 150 max so average would be nearer 100 = £2500 if everyone pays.
Remind me what the lighting and cameras cost to purchase install monitor and maintain?
So your solution would be?
