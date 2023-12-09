Brighton and Hove Albion dropped points to a team in the bottom three again as they were held 1-1 at home to Burnley.

Simon Adingra’s header in the second half saved Brighton’s blushes to earn a draw against the relegation-threatened Clarets at the Amex.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was in fantastic form and kept Albion at bay, notably at the end.

Wilson Odobert gave the visitors the lead with a deflected shot in the first half while, after the break, Adingra levelled the score as he headed home from Pascal Gross with less than a quarter of an hour to play.

The Seagulls were not short of chances, with Gross, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jan Paul van Hecke all on target.

But early in the second half Brighton looked like falling further behind as Jay Rodriguez had two stabs at goal, with Bart Verbruggen pulling off a vital double save.

Albion then stepped up a gear but struggled to make their possession count. Kaoru Mitoma, on as a sub, came close at one point and Evan Ferguson headed past the post.

Trafford pulled off a super stop as Adingra fired in a terrific shot but even he was unable to keep out the crucial header just a few minutes later.

Burnley stay in the bottom three and Brighton are still eighth.