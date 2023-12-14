A man was arrested in Whitehawk on Tuesday afternoon for six different drug and driving offences.

Nearby residents saw three police cars stop a silver car on Manor Hill at 4.20pm.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, alongside possession of class A drugs and class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was also arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, driving without valid insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has now been released while police continue to investigate.

Sussex Police said: “Police attended Manor Hill, Brighton, at 4.20pm on Tuesday, December 12.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without valid insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of a class A drug, and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“He was bailed, pending further enquiries.”