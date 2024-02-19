A man who groomed an underage girl via Instagram and then raped her in a Hove park has been jailed for 11 years.

David Berbers, 21, arranged to meet the girl in St Ann’s Well Gardens after chatting with her on social media.

After suggesting they walk through the park, he raped her before fleeing the scene, leaving her to seek help from members of the public nearby.

Berbers, of Byatt Walk in Richmond upon Thames, was identified through his Instagram account and the phone number he used to contact the victim, as well as a detailed description she provided.

He was arrested on 28 July, 2021 – just three days after the attack. He was subsequently charged with the rape of a girl under 16 in relation to the Hove incident.

Berbers was also charged with two counts of rape and attempted rape as part of separate Metropolitan Police investigations, and possession of extreme pornography.

At Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 4 December, a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape. He pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornography.

At the same court on Friday (16 February), Berbers was jailed for 11 years and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Kerri Bartup said: “David Berbers is a predatory offender who has proven time and again to be a danger to women and girls.

“His young victim has shown incredible courage and resilience to first report the offence, and then to support the investigation through to its conclusion.

“I would also like to commend the quick-thinking members of the public who brought her to a place of safety on the day of the incident.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence, please report it to us. You will be believed and supported, and we will do everything we can do get you justice.”