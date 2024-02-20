Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea FC.

It is believed Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave. The club has thanked him for his long service to our club.

Since July 2022 Graham Potter, Ben Roberts, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Bruno Saltor, Robert Sanchez, Billy Reid and several others have left Albion for Chelsea.

Albion currently sit in 7th place in the Premier League with Chelsea in 10th.

The Seagulls unlike Chelsea are currently involved in European competition.