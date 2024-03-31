Albion lost to Liverpool at Anfield despite going ahead through Danny Welbeck after just 89 seconds.

Great play from Simon Adringa marauding down the left saw the ball fall for Jacob Moder who almost unintentionally found Welbeck who rifled home from the edge of the area.

Mo Salah had a chance as early as 10 minutes but his shot didn’t quite curl enough to get inside Bart Vanbruggen’s post

Salah up to they point had previously scored 8 premier league goals against the Albion

Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul Van Hecke were looking comfortable against Darwen Nunez and Salah and with former Albion World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister getting an early yellow card for slamming his arm across Adringa, things were looking up for the Seagulls.

But it was Liverpool’s Luis as in Diaz who pulled the Reds level with a dubious looking equaliser adjudged to have been inside as Joel Veltman got the previous touch that allowed Diaz to poke it ball home from close range.

Adringa had another chance blocked by Virgil Van Dijk soon after but may have been offiside.

Salah had a good couple of chances before half time but the Seagulls went in level at the break.

Albion were under pressure for long periods of the second but seemed to be soaking it up- Mac Allister saw a shot straight at Vanbruggen well gathered by the Albion keeper.

And it was Mac Allister who was instrumental in Liverpool’s winner playing a slide rule pass to Salah inside the penalty area the Egyptian international picking his spot Vanbruggen to make it 2-1.

Diaz thought he had made it 3-1 soon but VAR intervened to rule the effort out.

Albion had late chances through Moder and most notably Welbeck again and Vanbruggen made a superb stop from that man Salah.

Albion next go to Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday 3rd before again having a say in the title race as they take on Arsenal at the Amex next Saturday at 5:30pm