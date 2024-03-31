Brighton and Hove Albion lost to Liverpool at Anfield despite going ahead through a Danny Welbeck goal after just 89 seconds.

Great play from Simon Adingra marauding down the left saw the ball fall for Jakub Moder who almost unintentionally found Welbeck who rifled home from the edge of the area.

Mo Salah had a chance as early as 10 minutes into the game but his shot didn’t quite curl enough to get inside Bart Verbruggen’s post

Up to this point, Salah had previously scored eight Premier League goals against the Albion.

Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke were looking comfortable against Darwen Nunez and Salah and, with former Albion World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister getting an early yellow card for slamming his arm across Adingra, things were looking up for the Seagulls.

But it was Liverpool’s own Luis – the Colombian winger Luis Diaz – who pulled the Reds level with a dubious-looking equaliser from close range.

Adingra had another chance blocked by Virgil Van Dijk soon after but may have been offiside.

Salah had a good couple of chances before half time but the Seagulls went in level at the break.

Albion were under pressure for long periods of the second half but seemed to be soaking it up. Mac Allister saw a shot straight at Verbruggen well gathered by the Albion keeper.

But Mac Allister was instrumental in Liverpool’s winner, playing a slide rule pass to Salah inside the penalty area. The Egyptian international picked his spot and made it 2-1 to the hosts.

Diaz thought that he had made it 3-1 soon but VAR intervened to rule out the effort.

Albion had late chances through Moder and most notably Welbeck again and Verbruggen made a superb stop from Salah.

Albion next go to Brentford in the Premier League – on Wednesday (3 April) – before again having a say in the title race as they take on Arsenal at the Amex next Saturday at 5.30pm.