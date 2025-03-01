The late Queen’s favourite literary detective, DSI Roy Grace is back in this brand new adaptation of Peter James’ novel, marking Grace’s seventh stage outing! In Picture You Dead, join Grace as he finds himself delving into the gentrified world of fine art, where appearances are not what they seem.

What Is The Story Of Picture You Dead?

After a chance purchase at a car boot fair, couple Harry and Freya discover they might have made the deal of a lifetime when the tattered old painting they bought for pennies turns out to be a lost 16th Century masterpiece. But as Harry and Freya begin to enjoy their potential windfall, some in the art world will stop at nothing, even murder, to take it off their hands. Will DSI Grace be able to save them? Or will this masterpiece become a mess?

I got the opportunity to chat to two of the cast members: Peter Ash and Fiona Wade.

Peter, you’re playing David Hegarty. Now I know that Peter James based him, on David Henty, a real life forger but did you? Did you know anything about Henty before you started the role?

Peter

No, I didn’t at all. It was only when we did the press day in Brighton a few months ago that I actually realized that the character was based on a real person, David Henty. On the press day, I got to meet him and speak to him. And yeah, very interesting guy. Yeah and again. you know, finding out that Roy Grace was based on a real person as well.

Fiona, you’re playing Freya Kipling, I believe, who along with her husband, finds a potentially valuable painting at a boot fair. I don’t know if you’ve ever found anything of interest at a boot fair in real life? Maybe that’s that not your bag?

Fiona

Sorry, I’m ashamed to say, but no. But I like going to kind of antique fairs and picking up pieces that are quite individual. We have quite a lot of pieces of furniture in our house that are kind of quite different. Like I’ve got a beautiful Parisian blanket box from like I don’t know what era but hundreds of years ago. And it’s really gorgeous. You know, things like that.

But you’ve obviously you have that sort of that excitement about finding that, so that must have been good to draw upon for the play.

Fiona

Well, yes, but Freya’s kind of a little bit different. I think they happened to go to this car boot sale to get a few bargains, maybe, but it’s actually Harry, her husband, that finds his picture that she thinks is rather unattractive and ugly. She doesn’t like it but he does, and convinces her that, he can maybe use the frame or put it up on the wall or whatever. And then that’s when everything kind of happens, because as you say, potentially could be worth a lot of money. Could be an original? Then that’s when all the drama unfolds because it’s life changing for them and it’s a pretty big deal.

You’re both widely known as TV actors, but you’ve both had stage experience in the past. How does it feel to be working back in theatre on this?

Peter

Amazing. You know, I mean, I guess there’s how I kind of learned the trade. You know, in amateur theatre groups and school plays and things like that. Great to be treading the boards again.

