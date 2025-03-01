A man was stabbed in Brighton early this morning (Saturday 1 March).

Susssex Police said that officers were called to West Street at about 3.20am “after a report of an altercation”.

The force said: “One man aged 20 sustained an injury consistent with a stabbing and a second man aged 18 was also injured.

“Both men have been taken to hospital.

“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated and to provide reassurance.”

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for witnesses and information to help the investigation.

the forces said: “Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

“Information can be reported online or call 101 and quote serial 154 of 01/03.”