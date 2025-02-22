Brighton and Hove Albion continued their super run of form and overran Southampton with four goals to move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

Joao Pedro opened the scoring on 23 minutes after a bad error by Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, leaving Pedro with the simple task of beating Aaron Ramsdale.

Albion had several chances to make it two but were thwarted by the occasional brilliance of Ramsdale, making good saves from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.

Georginio scored Albion’s second 10 minutes after the break following good play by Yankuba Minteh. Rutter outmuscled Joe Aribo to fire home.

Soon after, Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara had the Saints’ only shot on target of the afternoon. It was easily gathered by Bart Verbruggen.

And then Minteh did all the hard work only to mess up an easy finish for what should have been Albion’s third goal.

Instead, it came in sublime fashion as Pedro played in Mitoma who ran half the length of the pitch before chipping Ramsdale.

Jack Hinshelwood completed the rout for Albion on 82 minutes.

Albion face more challenging opponents in their next Premier League match against Bournemouth on Tuesday (25 February).