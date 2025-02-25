Brighton and Hove Albion look to continue their push towards Europe with a win over Bournemouth at the Amex this evening (Tuesday 25 February).

Pervis Estupinan returns as a wing-back on the left, with Tariq Lamptey on the opposite side.

Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter are up front while Danny Welbeck returns to the bench, the only change to the squad that travelled to Southampton. The veteran forward comes in at the expense of Eiran Cashin.

The starting line up includes two changes, with Estupinan and Diego Gomez promoted from the bench. Yasin Ayari and Jack Hinshelwood, who both started against the Saints on Saturday (22 February), are subs tonight.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has named Brazil striker Evanilson among his subs, as he did on Saturday in the 1-0 defeat at home to relegation battlers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newly returned from injury – a broken metatarsal – Evanilson was unused against Wolves. Iraola said that the nature of the injury meant that he was short on training and appears to be regarded as not fully match-fit.

On Saturday, the Ukraine international Illya Zabarnyi was shown a red card. Bournemouth appealed against the decision but the appeal failed and he is suspended for the match tonight and the next two games.

The match this evening is due to kick off at 7.30pm.

Albion go into the game in ninth in the Premier League, with 40 points from 26 matches, while Bournemouth are sixth, with 43 points, having also played 26.

Incidentally, Manchester City in fourth have 44 points from 26. Opportunity knocks. And he who dares, wins.