A tuk-tuk was filmed being driven up one of Brighton’s steepest hills for a new TV ad this week.

Albion Hill was closed on Thursday for the filming to take place, with a crew of up to 50 people on scene.

Brighton and Hove News understands the ad, filmed by production company Knucklehead, is for a building society.

Residents living in the area were sent a letter explaining the plans earlier this month.

It said “Our rickshaw travels up and down the hill and also turns into Holland Street where the rickshaw comes to a stop.”