A man and a woman have appeared in court after a child suffered what police said were “significant injuries”.

Jack Winstanley, 22, and Amy Baker, 24, appeared before Judge Christine Henson at Hove Crown Court this morning (Wednesday 26 February).

Winstanley, of no fixed address, formerly of Grand Parade and Widdicombe Way, both in Brighton, was charged with trying to rape a girl under 13 in a flat in Hove in March 2021.

He was also charged with assaulting the same child, causing her grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, in the same flat in March four years ago.

He did not enter a formal plea but Charlotte Oliver, defending, said: “The charges are denied.”

Baker, of Carlton Hill, Brighton, was arraigned – or formally charged – with neglecting a child, causing her unnecessary suffering and injury at the flat in Hove.

She pleaded guilty.

The identity of the child is protected by law.

The case has been adjourned until Wednesday 28 May. Both are on bail.

Sussex Police said today: “Sussex Police has charged two people in connection with offences involving a young girl in Brighton.

“On Tuesday 16 March 2021, police received a report of a two-year-old girl having suffered significant injuries.

“She was safeguarded while a man and a woman were arrested.”