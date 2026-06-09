Neighbours upset about noise from a Brighton Fringe venue are in the process of calling for a formal licence review.

People living in St Peter’s Place objected to the drinks licence for the green space north of St Peter’s Church, citing noise problems in previous years.

And after a month of the Brighton Fringe, neighbours have complained about noise from loud music at the Caravanserai venue which about 30 yards from their homes.

In February, Brighton and Hove City Council granted itself a year-round alcohol licence from 10am to 10pm, with a weekday extension until 11pm and weekend and bank holiday extension until midnight during the May fringe and festival period.

The conditions attached to the new licence included the requirement for a noise management plan so that sound from the site would be inaudible after 11pm.

But during the last week of May, residents who objected to the licence application after enduring noise into the early hours in previous years, registered their complaints with the council and Caravanserai.

Maja Mayall, who spoke at the licensing hearing, wrote to councillors and the council’s licensing team about the volume during the hottest week of the year so far.

She said: “If we open windows to breathe, our home is invaded by deafening loud music.

“If we close them to try to shut out the noise, the room becomes a suffocating oven – and the low frequency bass is so violently intense that windows are physically shaking in their frames.

“This is no longer a matter of ‘low-level festival disruption’. Forcing residents to live in sealed, overheated rooms during a historic heatwave while our homes vibrate is utterly inhumane.”

Her neighbour Tom Lines, who also objected to the licence original licence application, said: “During the 25 days on which these activities have occurred, without having the legally required planning consent in place, I have had to spend several hours of every day imprisoned in my kitchen, having closed all the doors in the house to prevent the noise from getting through.

“It is the only room that is safe from it. Even then, the noise has sometimes come in through the rear windows, having echoed all the way round this terrace to get there.”

Caravanserai said that the organisation did not want to be a “faceless company” and had attended residents’ meetings, introduced themselves to neighbours and distributed 1,000 leaflets with a contact number.

Neighbours were encouraged to share their feedback directly so that Carvanserai could respond as quickly as possible and so that all complaints received could be logged and action taken.

Caravanserai said: “We have never been over our allowed licensing limits, as agreed with the council.

“We take our licence extremely seriously and have experienced sound engineers and professional equipment on site to ensure this. We are monitored our noise levels with calibrated, certified equipment.”

Labour councillor David McGregor, the council’s cabinet member for the economy, culture, heritage and tourism, said: “As part of our agreement with the organisers, there has been constant monitoring of the sound levels coming from the main output and regular monitoring of noise levels outside the venue and close to nearby homes.

“This has been carried out with professional, industry-standard and fully calibrated equipment and we are confident from the readings collected that noise has not exceeded the levels allowed.

“We do, however, understand that large events can be disruptive to those living near by and have been pleased to see organisers taking a proactive approach to engaging with local residents, including providing a phone number for any concerns to be shared and addressed in real-time.

“We’re confident the organisers are not only acting responsibly and in accordance with their licence but are taking a number of additional voluntary steps to do all they can to make sure any impact is managed as effectively as possible.”

The council is currently applying for planning permission to use St Peter’s Church Ground for up to 60 days a year for the next five years.

The move follows a High Court ruling requiring planning permission when events are held for more than four weeks in a year, including the set up and take down.