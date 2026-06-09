Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Dark Star Brewery founder and pub landlord Rob Jones who has died at the age of 69.

Having set up a brewery in the basement of the Evening Star, in Surrey Street, Brighton, in the 1990s, he took over the Duke of Wellington, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, in the early 2000s.

Mr Jones had already made a name for himself before his move to Brighton when he became the first independent microbrewer to win the Supreme Champion title in 1987 at the Champion Beer of Britain contest run by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).

Brighton-based journalist and author Phil Mellows wrote in the trade publication, the Morning Advertiser, that Mr Jones was “a quiet genius of modern brewing”.

The Duke of Wellington’s Facebook page said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we need to announce that Rob Jones has sadly passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, with his friends, with you all.”

Under the post were hundreds of messages, paying tribute to the popular pub landlord – the Duke of the Welly – described by many as a legend, generous and modest, with a genius for creating real ale and laying on live music.

Duke of Wellington regular John Baine, aka Attila the Stockbroker, posted on Facebook last Thursday (4 June), the day after Mr Jones’s death.

He wrote: “Drinking Rob Jones’ beer in his pub, our local, @wellyshoreham, the best pub in the world; impromptu wake after the news of his passing yesterday reached us all.

“Lovely man, beer hero. (Obviously l!) Met him first in 1992(?) shortly after the nascent Dark Star Brewery took over @eveningstarbrighton to start the brewery in the cellar – the rest is history – and will never forget the day I was talking to him there circa 2004 and he said ‘We’re doing so well we’re looking to buy another pub, John – you get around, if you hear of one up for sale …’

“Walked into the Welly (legendary Shoreham rock ’n’ roll pub since the 70s, but only open 3 days a week then, selling cans) the very next day on my way back from fishing and the owner Lee said ‘We’re selling up, John – know anyone who wants to buy a pub?’

“The rest is history too. RIP Rob. We won’t half miss you. And Wellyfest next week will be in your honour.”

Ascension Cider director Matt Billing wrote: “Terribly sorry to hear of Rob’s passing. His impact on Sussex (and beyond) brewing can’t be understated and the time he took to offer advice to his peers was seemingly endless.”

Mr Jones gave help and advice to many as microbreweries boomed – among them, he worked on recipes with Downlands Brewery, in Small Dole, near Henfield.

Many customers fondly remembered the deliveries organised by Mr Jones during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Another tribute, posted by Bert Byrne, said: “I’ve been very privileged to have worked alongside Rob, Jess and all the crew at the Welly – a pub that has been home for me in its many guises for many a year.

“Rob, it’s been an honour to have realised so many of your ideas and work together to make them a thing at the Welly.

“It’s a testament to you for your ability to bring people together and make such a great venue with top live music and the best of beers.

“You are and will always be missed – an amazing soul that will be sorely missed.”

Former Glastonwick festival organiser Mel Gordine-Tyler posted: “Only found out last week he was so poorly.

“He was a brilliant man who handed over the Glastonwick reigns to me. I will always have fond memories of our time on the festival together. Thoughts are with his friends and Jess.”

Mr Mellows wrote in the Morning Advertiser: “Rob Jones’ hugely influential life will no doubt be celebrated at Wellyfest.”

The festival is due to take place this weekend, starting on Friday (12 June) – with the first act scheduled for 7.15pm – and finishing on Sunday evening (14 June).