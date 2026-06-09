Billies café faces objections from neighbours to its application for a drinks licence and later opening hours.

The café, in Hampton Place, Brighton, is owned by Hani Abadi, 48. It has applied to sell alcoholic drinks from 11am to 11pm daily, with “restaurant conditions”.

Brighton and Hove City Council policy allows for new “food and dining venues” to be granted a drinks licence until 1am.

The requirement any customer ordering alcohol to have a substantial table meal, with the food prepared on site.

Six neighbours and Labour councillor Alison Thomson, who represents Regency ward, have raised concerns about the application. It will go before a licensing panel of three councillors for a hearing next Tuesday (16 June).

Councillor Thomson cited concerns about limited parking in the area which already has a high concentration of licensed businesses in neighbouring Upper North Street and Montpelier Terrace.

She said: “The police have advised those who live in Upper North Street to instal Ring doorbells for our personal safety because of theft, property damage and the concentration of alcohol-led disturbances in this immediate area.

“One resident reports a brawl opposite her home. I was particularly concerned about knife crime.

“She has also made two complaints to the police for damage to her property from paint thrown at her front door.”

Neighbours shared their concerns about noise and said that the café was next to a pub.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “While Brighton itself is busy on the main streets and in the town, I cannot think of another supposedly quiet residential road in either the Montpelier or Clifton areas that has two drinking places next to one another.

“This will create a different feel and a different level of noise entirely. We hope that both Billies’ owner and the council can rethink this.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said that 11pm closing would generate noise and change the area.

The objector said: “Billie’s has been a popular ‘breakfast’ café for several decades and, to the best of my knowledge, typically closed sometime during the afternoon. It is a welcome feature of the area.

“If Billie’s were though to now become a restaurant and to serve alcohol from 11am up to 11pm, including on Sundays, it would totally change the impact it has been having on Hampton Street and Hampton Terrace.”

Mr Abadi said, in his application, that alcohol would be served by waiting staff only and customers would be made aware that they would need to order a meal to buy drink.

In response to objections, Mr Abadi said that he did not plan to operate a drinking establishment.

He said: “To be transparent with you, the current economic climate has been incredibly difficult. Like many independent businesses, Billies is currently struggling to keep its doors open.

“We are applying for this licence purely to adapt and survive.”

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am next Tuesday (16 June). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.