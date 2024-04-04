One of the directors of the family firm that owns the Hippodrome has welcomed the decision to grant planning permission to the £20 million scheme to restore the Victorian building.

Simon Lambor, of Matsim, was delighted with the unanimous vote in favour of the plans when Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee met yesterday (Wednesday 3 April).

And he said that the aim was to reopen the Hippodrome in 2026 as a live performance venue – 20 years after it closed its doors as a bingo hall.

Mr Lambor said: “We’re very excited at what is a major step forward to getting the building back open.

“We can now crack on with the works after a year of waiting. We will have it back open in 2026 and can’t wait to see it full with new audiences.

“We’re proud to be playing our part in keeping this incredible building around for another couple of generations.

“The Old Girl hasn’t lost any of her atmosphere in the 20 years of dereliction and is eager to be hosting sold out audiences again.

“A wonderful 88-year-old, who is very fond of this venue and has been supportive throughout, reminded us of this quote.

“During the last war, when they were discussing in cabinet the closing of venues, with many saying we can’t have large gatherings, they turned to Churchill who, after a pause, said: ‘What are we fighting for?’”

Yesterday, the Planning Committee was “minded to grant” planning permission for large-scale work at the grade II* listed building, in Middle Street, subject to a legal agreement

The decision was greeted with cheers in the chamber of Hove Town Hall as councillors gave their backing to a project restore and extend the historic venue.

Laurel and Hardy performed there – as did the Beatles, Rolling Stones and The Who. The escapologist Harry Houdini and Brighton-born comedian Max Miller also appeared on the Hippodrome stage.

Matsim, a Brighton family firm, bought the building in 2020 and have already spent £5 million fixing the roof, making the building watertight and repairing the fabric.

The building opened as an ice rink in 1897 and was briefly a circus before it became a variety theatre in 1901, with an interior that was remodelled by renowned theatre architect Frank Matcham.

The Lambors want to restore, renovate and refurbish the theatre, with a potential capacity of 1,350, and create a “multi-format performance space” with some extensions on the site.

The new structures would include a building fronting Ship Street, up to seven storeys high, to contain an “aparthotel”. The project would also add a restaurant or café with a rooftop bar and terrace and a ground-floor shop.

The old fly tower would become additional rehearsal performance and space and the neighbouring Hippodrome House would become a bar and members’ club with an outside terrace and aparthotel rooms.