A national pub chain insists none of its 11 pubs in the city are at risk of closure despite its financing woes.

Stonegate manages 11 Brighton and Hove pubs and bars including Be At One Brighton on North Street, Charles Street Tap on Marine Parade and The Downs Hotel on Warren Road.

It was reported this week it is struggling to refinance £2.2 billion of debt.

Among the group’s partnered pubs is winner of the Best Brighton Pub title in this year’s Bravo awards, The Eddy – or Edinburgh – on Upper Gloucester Road.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate, said: “We have been very clear that we continue to work towards achieving our long-term balance sheet goals, with the successful refinancing of a portion of our estate in December marking a significant strategic step towards this.

“We would also like to assure our valued employees and partners that venues are not at risk as a result of this process.”

The UK’s biggest pub group published an alert on Tuesday, 9 April, saying there is no guarantee it can continue, after it failed to find new loan agreements before it published its annual report.

Stonegate needs to secure new loans to replace debt which is due for repayment in June 2025.