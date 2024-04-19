The toilets in Pavilion Gardens have finally reopened after closing more than 18 months ago.

The block was among several closed in autumn 2022 because of rising costs, but while others reopened, staffing issues meant these stayed closed.

Persistent antisocial behaviour means a consistent security presence is needed, which last year’s budget could not stretch to.

But now, enough staff have be recruited to have two attendants there seven days a week.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chairs the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee, tweeted: “Very pleased to say that we have reopened the public toilets at Royal Pavilion Gardens.

“They will be available seven days a week, from 10am-6pm. We are still recruiting staff and the aim is to expand the hours as soon as possible.”

Council officials said the 2022 were partly due to having to increase pay when the cleaning service was brought in house, and partly because of the legacy of years of underinvestment in maintenance.

The Pavilion Garden toilets are set to be completely rebuilt as part of a multi-million pound refurb of Pavilion Gardens. Lottery funding has been secured, and a planning application, which also includes putting up a fence around the gardens, is pending.