A chicken shop in Brighton faced objections when it applied for a late-night licence so that it could stay open until midnight and deliver food until 2am daily.

Popeyes, at 131-132 North Street, has no plans to sell alcohol but Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing policy generally permits new takeaways to trade until 11pm in the busier areas.

North Street is in the area where the council also restricts new off-licences, pubs and clubs because there is a saturation of these sort of outlets, putting a strain on policing.

The application was submitted by Plk Chicken UK Limited, run by directors Thomas Crowley, 50, Neil Williamson, 45, and Andrew Taylor, 41.

The company said that Burger King, opposite their business, had a “late-night refreshment” licence, entitling it to trade until much later.

Sussex Police did not object the application from Popeyes and agreed draft licence conditions with the business.

But the council’s licensing team called for a licensing panel of three councillors to decide the application at a hearing yesterday (Tuesday 23 April) because trading after 11pm would be against policy.

Licensing officer Corinne Hardcastle submitted a statement that included a warning letter to the Brighton branch manager after the business was seen trading beyond 11pm during Brighton Pride last summer.

The opening hours advertised on the Just Eat and Uber Eats websites were also later than 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays which would require a late-night refreshment licence.

Mark Browning, for Popeyes, said that the restaurant would offer deliveries only from midnight, with riders collecting orders from the back of the premises in Windsor Street.

The barrister said that the company had “robust policies” in place with its delivery partners to make sure that neighbours were not disturbed by delivery riders.

He said: “It was felt this was a responsible way to try to make the application whereby the premise would be closed so as not to attract anybody to them – no dispersal issues, nobody hanging about and creating problems outside.

“But they would be able to meet orders and the requirements of the residents of Brighton.”

Mr Browning said that no deliveries would be made to people who were out on the street or in parks and playing fields.

The panel of three councillors – Emma Daniel, Paul Nann and Tobias Sheard – retired to make their decision which should be made public within five working days.