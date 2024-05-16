A knife attacker has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after two violent incidents in Brighton during October last year.

Joel Elliott, 34, of Springfield Road in Brighton, aggressively robbed a man at knifepoint on Trafalgar Street on 9 October last year.

He threatened and slashed at the victim, causing multiple injuries before forcefully taking his backpack from him, which contained a wallet and other personal possessions.

Less than two weeks later on 22 October, a woman reported being attacked by Elliott, who attempted to strangle her and threatened her by holding a knife to her throat. He was arrested the same day and charged the following day.

On sentencing, His Honour Judge Mooney said: “You have an appalling record. It is purely luck which has so far prevented you from causing a death.

“The sentence that I am imposing is intended to protect the public and to ensure that you are not released until your attitude to the carrying of knives has changed.”

At his plea hearings, Elliott pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, threats with a knife in a private dwelling, engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour, and of suffocation.

The prosecutor ordered that a rape charge against Elliot should lie on file.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 10 May after pleading guilty to the crimes, and was sentenced to a total of 10 years and six months imprisonment.

Elliott appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 October, having been arrested two days prior, where he was remanded into custody.

Detective sergeant, Victoria Thornton-Green said: “A man with complete disregard for the law, who is a danger to the community and who maliciously assaulted people simply because he felt he could, has been removed from the streets, which as a direct result are now a safer place.

“On 9 October 2023, the public came to the aid of the victim, who suffered multiple injuries as a result of Elliott’s violent assault.

“On behalf of the victim, and Sussex Police as a whole, I would like to thank those who assisted, and also those who have helped our wider enquiries that have led us to this result.

“This outcome was made possible through the collaborative efforts of multiple departments within Sussex Police, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure a thorough investigation and to secure justice for the victims, allowing them to begin their recovery and move forward with their lives.”