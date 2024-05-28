The developer behind a £280 million scheme for almost 500 homes on the site of the old Brighton gasworks is preparing an appeal.

St William, part of the Berkeley Group, a £5 billion housebuilding business, said that it had worked with Brighton and Hove City Council on the scheme for the past four years.

But ever since the original planning application was submitted in 2021, objectors have criticised the scheme to build 11 blocks of flats up to 12 storeys high on the former gasworks site.

Neighbours set up a campaign group, AGHAST (Action on Gasworks Housing Affordability, Safety and Transparency), and more than 1,700 objections were sent to the council.

Several other civic and heritage organisations submitted objections in addition to AGHAST – and a report to the council’s Planning Committee set out dozens of reasons for those objections.

These included the design and appearance of the scheme, in Marina Way, and the effects on the area’s heritage, including listed buildings and conservations areas.

Some said that it breached or failed to comply with council planning policies, such as those governing proposed tall buildings.

Others sited concerns about land contamination, risks to public health and safety, air quality, noise pollution, extra traffic adding to congestion, particularly on the busy A259 seafront road, and potential parking problems.

And the quality and standard of the proposed housing came in for criticism, along with concerns about the strength of the commitment to affordable housing.

Unusually, representatives of a housing association, Sovereign, attended the decisive meeting of the council’s Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall last Wednesday (22 May), expressing a willingness to take on 198 flats.

Councillors were told that St William had not consulted people living in the area in a meaningful way although some said that it had shared too many documents that were full of hard-to-understand details.

The report to councillors recommended that the scheme be approved subject to a number conditions including legal agreements with the council on a number of points.

But the committee voted seven to three against the plans, prompting tears of joy from the campaigners and tears of frustration and disappointment from some in the St William team.

The reasons for turning down the scheme at the end of the six-and-a-half-hour meeting included, among other reasons, concerns that it would be too big and cramped, would harm the area’s historic heritage and contained too few family homes.

Today (Tuesday 28 May) St William said: “We are disappointed with the Planning Committee’s decision to refuse this application, which was recommended for approval by planning officers, and are preparing for an appeal.

“We have worked closely with the planning and design team at Brighton and Hove City Council over the last four years to develop a balanced and high-quality proposal which would regenerate an underused brownfield site to deliver 495 low carbon homes, 40 per cent of which would be affordable homes subject to attracting grant from Homes England.

“These carefully designed plans would also deliver high-quality public open space, new pedestrian and cycle routes and a mix of commercial uses to support up to 195 jobs and bring lasting economic benefits to the city.”