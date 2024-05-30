People living near a gym in Hove said that they were concerned about noise should the venue be granted a drinks licence.

Hove Fitness Club applied for a licence to serve alcohol from noon to 10pm at its new site in St Heliers Avenue.

The business had a similar licence when it was based next to the greyhound stadium in Orchard Road, Hove.

But two neighbours objected to the application so it went before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel today (Thursday 30 May).

Colman Avenue resident Nick Huxley told the panel that neighbours were worried about music playing on the balcony. They wanted last orders at 9.30pm and no customers outside after that time.

He said: “A couple of neighbours further down can hear the music sometimes through exercise classes. I can sometimes. I know that’s been fixed with closing windows while classes are on.

“It’s just (a case of) having consideration and having it written down that best efforts would be made to close windows and close doors to keep the sound inside.”

Hove Fitness Club director Ben Hutton, 48, said that the business had to leave its old premises last October after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found at the site.

Mr Hutton said that former occupants of the St Heliers Avenue site – Dragons and LA Fitness – had also had drinks licences although the previous occupant Sports Direct did not.

He said that there were squash courts at the old site but now the business was investing in tennis courts and creating a club to go with it.

Mr Huttong said: “I’m sure a lot of people after they play tennis and a lot of people after they finish classes, especially in the evenings, would like to come and sit in the café area and socialise and have a beer.

“This was quite often the case at the last club.”

Café manager Dan Caplin said that the social side of the club was important. He said: “It’s members-only we plan to have in the café.

“They can bring guests in but there are no plans to make this a public area or public space. We have no plans to put speakers or amplified music on the outside terrace.”

When asked if the business would be willing to end alcohol sales at 9.30pm to allow for half an hour of drinking up and closing, Mr Caplin asked for a compromise of 9.45pm.

The panel – councillors Lucy Helliwell, Ivan Lyons and Kerry Pickett – retired to make their decision which should be made public within five working days.