A crowdfunder has been set up for a mother and son after they lost everything when a fire gutted their Brighton home.

Eleesha Painter set up the appeal on GoFundMe after the devastating fire at the home of Billie Smith, 47, and her 15-year-old son Jamie in Providence Place, Brighton, on Friday 9 August.

Miss Painter said: “I am fundraising to raise money in order to help my mother-in-law who is a single disabled mum and her autistic teenage son after they lost their home.

“On Friday 9 August at 11.20am a fire broke out in the living room of their home. The fire ripped through their home in minutes and due to this they have lost absolutely everything.

“My mother-in-law has lived at her home for 22 years raising her three children, taking in her daughter and son-in-law and watching her seven grandchildren grow up there.

“I want to help her gather some money to help towards furniture, clothes and anything else that will be needed during this heartbreaking time.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service investigated the cause of the blaze and said that it was being treated as accidental.

Miss Painter said: “The fire started in the living room which is located at the back of the property.

“It is still currently under investigation as Hyde (housing association) want their own independent investigators.

“Billie has been unable to ascertain the extent of damage as of yet. Looking at the state of the property from the outside, however, and speaking with the fire brigade, it is believed that nothing will be salvageable.”

As well as all the furniture, fixtures and fittings, Billie has lost her crafting equipment and materials and her treasured family heirlooms and photographs and grandchildren’s toys.

The irreplaceable sentimental items included pictures of a grand-daughter who died from sudden infant death syndrome three years ago.

She and her son lost their clothes in the fire and Jamie’s Xbox, guitar, keyboard and sensory items were also destroyed.

Billie has been unable to work because of ill health and disabilities and the fire also means that she no longer has paperwork such as medical letters.

Having had to live on benefits, she was not able to afford insurance premiums, making her current plight worse.

So far, the fundraiser raised £1,733 of a £3,000 goal from 75 donations.

