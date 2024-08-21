A crowdfunder for repairs to a rotten dome on the Royal Pavilion reached 150% of its target in just one day.

Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the palace, says it is overwhelmed by the positive response. The total is now nearing three times the £10,000 target.

It is now increasing the target to include another critical piece of restoration work that is needed on the ceiling of the historic banqueting room, from which the three-tonne dragon chandelier hangs.

Specialist repairs are needed to restore the room’s copper canopy and its windows which are failing, causing water damage to the spectacular ceiling beneath.

Once the external repairs have been undertaken, the Banqueting Room will need to be scaffolded so the water damage surrounding the dragon chandelier can be repaired.

The total costs of works are expected to amount to around £28,000, which alongside the dome repairs takes the overall total to £38,000.

Hedley Swain, chief executive officer of Brighton and Hove Museums, said: “We are overwhelmed by the amazing response following our initial dome repair appeal.

“We can’t thank our supporters enough for their generosity. It shows how much people love and care for the Royal Pavilion.

“The extra money raised will go towards specialist repairs needed for the copper Banqueting Room canopy. Water damage to the spectacular ceiling beneath is putting the breathtaking dragon chandelier at risk.”

Records dating back to the early 18th century show that even at the time it was built, the complex roof design was problematic to maintain.

The crowdfunder for the dome, where rot was discovered by contractors this month, was launched last Thursday. Urgent repairs will now start this week to stop it from collapsing.

Mr Swain said: “The domes and canopies of the Royal Pavilion remain a striking example of early 19th-century British architecture.

“Our conservation team work tirelessly to keep on top of the huge amount of maintenance this 200-year-old building requires.

“As a charity, our reserves are limited, especially as we have spent the last few years in recovery following the pandemic.

“Ongoing financial support, no matter how small, allows us to not only preserve our magnificent venues, but fund the many education, community and cultural outreach programmes we deliver every year.

“The additional funding will allow us to fix another major problem in the building which has been causing us great concern.”