West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has signed for Sussex again next season after a profitable spell at the start of this year’s County Championship season.

The club said: “Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce that West Indies Test bowler Jayden Seales will return to the club at the start of the 2025 season.

“The right-arm fast-bowler will be available for selection for the first block of the County Championship fixtures.

“Seales featured in the first seven of Sussex’s County Championship matches this season, taking 38 wickets at an average of 25.29.

“His best figures of 5 for 29 for Sussex came in a scintillating spell against Derbyshire, helping Sussex to a comfortable innings and 124-run victory, cementing their place at the top of the second division in the County Championship.

“Seales recently took 13 wickets in the Test series against England and has taken a total of 62 wickets in 15 appearances for the West Indies.”

Speaking on coming back to Sussex for another stint, Seales said: “It is an absolute pleasure to re-sign for Sussex.

“I have really enjoyed my time there this season and was very excited when the opportunity came to sign again.

“I can’t wait to be with the team again and hopefully in division one next year.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “I am delighted that Jayden has signed to return to Hove next season. He is a fabulous bowler and a high-quality person.

“He showed on many occasions during the early season that he runs in hard every ball, whatever the conditions and situation in the game.

“He gave himself a great chance of success every day.

“Jayden is an incredibly popular guy in the dressing room and everyone at the club will be delighted to see him back with us next season and we are all delighted with his continual development playing for the West Indies.”