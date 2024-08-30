Gangs of teenagers racing on motorbikes around housing estates have spurred calls from residents for more action to tackle anti-social behaviour.

People living in Hollingdean, Moulsecoomb, the Bates Estate and Coldean are raising the issue with housing officials as part of continuing concerns with anti-social behaviour.

A report to a Brighton and Hove City Council housing management panel – where residents and their representatives can raise issues with housing officials and councillors – mentions “gangs” racing on local streets.

Bikers are described as putting others at risk as they ride through fields where children play and close to adults.

The report incuded a question from reps that said: “While this is not directly related to housing, the issue of anti-social behaviour seems to disproportionately affect residents living on estates.

“Is the council able to do anything to ensure that PCSOs (police community support officers) are reinstated on estates? Can the council put pressure on the police to provide more PCSOs in and around estates?”

Residents in the affected areas have previously complained about a lack of police response to concerns.

In June at a “north area” meeting, members were told about issues with a group in Hollingdean which had taken over a flat, threatening neighbours, dealing drugs, committing burglaries, torching the bin areas and “spray-painting anything in sight”.

At the time residents’ representatives shared their concerns that the group had expanded their territory across the railway line into the Bates Estate and Moulsecoomb.

The written answer from tenancy services operations manager Janet Dowdell encouraged residents to report incidents to Sussex Police or the housing department with details of times, dates and locations to allow for targeted action.

She said: “As members of the Brighton and Hove Community Safety Partnership, the council regularly meets with Sussex Police in order to work together to increase wider community safety throughout the city by tackling crime, the underlying causes of crime and the fear of crime to make Brighton and Hove a safer place to live, work and visit.

“This includes communication between the four area housing teams and neighbourhood policing teams which includes PCSOs.”

The housing management panel for the north area is due to meet at the Housing Centre in Moulsecoomb at 6pm on Tuesday 10 September.