A man has been arrested after a serious assault in the centre of Brighton this evening (Saturday 21 September).

He was held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after an incident in St James’s Street, by the corner of Charles Street, shortly before 6.30pm.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in St James’s Street, Brighton, this evening (Saturday 21 September).

“Police were called to the incident at around 6.27pm and a man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury where he remains at this time.

“A suspect was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with wounding and is in custody.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1016 of 21/09.”