A man has been given a 17-year sentence for a violent attack with a machete on a friend at his home in Brighton.

William Miller, 43, left the victim, Ryan Greer, with life-changing injuries and critical blood loss.

Miller was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident which happened in Whitehawk Close in July last year.

At Hove Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 7 November), he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison and three years and eight months on extended licence.

Judge Gary Lucie imposed an extended sentence having deemed Miller “dangerous” in law.

As a result, Miller, of Whitehawk Close, Brighton, will not be released automatically half way through his sentence.

Instead, he must serve at least two thirds before being considered for parole and will remain on licence until 17 years have passed although he has spent some time on remand.

The attack happened at about 12.30pm on Friday 14 July last year and afterwards Miller disappeared until Sussex Police appealed through the media for help to find him.

He then turned himself in to the police in Brighton and told them that he had acted in self-defence.

Mr Greer, 36, and Miller, had been drinking together and fell out over the use of a phone charger.

After being attacked by Miller, Mr Greer managed to call 999 and was described as at risk of “bleeding out” – or bleeding to death.

In the background, call handlers heard Miller tell him: “I will chop you up right here.”

The victim suffered cuts to his head, back and hands.

After the case, investigating officer Emily Farley said: “Miller carried out a violent assault using a machete at his home address, leaving his victim critically injured.

“We are grateful to the public who shared our appeal for information to ensure that he was located and prosecuted for this incident.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender has now been taken off our streets and will serve a significant custodial sentence.”