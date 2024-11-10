An arsonist set light to someone’s home in Brighton at night and a few nights later the same property was vandalised, leaving a door and windows smashed.

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses to the incidents in Whitehawk as well as information and any footage from security cameras, including doorbell cameras, dashcams or mobile phones.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information following two incidents at a property in Nuthurst Close, Brighton, on Wednesday 23 October 23 and Saturday 26 October.

“On Wednesday 23 October, the property was set alight at around 8pm, causing significant damage.

“Three days later on Saturday 26 October at around 10pm the same address was targeted and had its windows and door smashed.

“We are currently undertaking inquiries in the area, including securing CCTV and doorbell footage.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who can provide information relating to either of the two incidents is asked to make a report.

“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1241 of 23/10.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”