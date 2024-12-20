The Brighton i360 has closed, with staff called to a meeting today (Friday 20 December) to hear the news.

They are being laid off and told that there is no to pay them as the seafront attraction goes under with debts of more than £50 million.

The biggest creditor is Brighton and Hove City Council which is owed just over £51 million after arranging a loan from the Public Works Loan Board.in 2014.

The council could take ownership by default and try to find a buyer although efforts have been under way for some months to broker a sale.

The company gave no notice of its intention to appoint administrators late last month, a move that gave it brief protection from creditors.

It is expected to appoint administrators today, having work with a specialist firm, Interpath, up to this point.

An email to staff yesterday said: “As you know, following an extremely challenging summer, it has been necessary to seek additional investment into the business.

“Accordingly, with the assistance of professional advisers, we ran an extensive marketing process to secure this, which resulted in a number of offers to deliver the necessary investment.

“However, we are very sorry to have to inform you that we found out today that the last of the potential offers has fallen through.

“As such, we have no further choice but to appoint administrators.

“Interpath will take office tomorrow morning, Friday 20 December.

“This means that the attraction will cease operation today (Thursday 19 December).

“There is no obligation to attend site tomorrow but Interpath will hold a staff meeting at 11am on site to inform you of next steps, followed by a Teams call at 1pm for those not able to attend in person.

“Interpath have advised that personal property should be collected today or tomorrow morning.

“We are so very sorry to have to say that this means it will not be possible to make payroll next week.

“Interpath will provide information tomorrow regarding the redundancy payment service.

“It is devastating to have to tell you this and even more so at this time of year.

“We have worked so hard to find a positive outcome, an outcome that would have enabled the business to continue providing the amazing experience it does, an experience that is only possible as a result of your hard work and dedication.

“Thank you so much for making Brighton i360 the incredible place it is.”